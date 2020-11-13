Edith T. Parker
Manchester - Edith T. Parker, 90, Manchester, New Jersey, passed away on November 7, 2020. She was born in Duisburg, Germany to the late Josef and Anne (Conle) Theisen. In 1952, Edith came to the United States, married her husband Arthur (Peter) in 1959 and settled in Poughkeepsie, New York. She soon thereafter became a proud US citizen. They moved to Middletown in 1974, where she resided for 40 years before relocating to Manchester. She was a loyal Army West Point football fan, spending many happy weekends tailgating and rooting for her Black Knights. Most of all, Edith cherished the time spent with her family and friends. Her grandchildren were her life's treasures. She was "Omi" to all and touched many lives. Omi will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Arthur "Pete" Parker and her brother, Herbert Theisen. Surviving is her loving daughter, Kathleen Zapcic and her husband Andrew, her cherished grandchildren, AJ and his wife Nicole, Christopher and his wife Mary, Scott and his fiancé Rachael and Lauren and her great granddaughter, Vinnie Mae arriving in December.
A memorial gathering will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Thursday November 19, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary's Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Road, Middletown, NJ 07748 on Friday November 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial of cremated remains will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Edith's memory to Fisher House, www.fisherhouse.org
or The Independence Fund, www.independencefund.org
. Please visit Edith's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
.