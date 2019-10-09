|
Edmond Raub Sr.
South Toms River - Edmond F. Raub Sr., age 87, of South Toms River, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Edmond was predeceased by his youngest child, Christopher Blake Raub, Barnegat.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Ann Raub, South Toms and his children, Edmond Raub Jr. and his wife, Joyce, Kentucky, Bobbie Ann Fee, Florida, Alan Curtis Raub and his wife, Donna, Florida, Keith Raub and his wife, Rhonda, Ohio, Barry Raub and his wife Victoria, Barnegat. He is also survived by his brother, Albert Raub, Waretown, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There will be a memorial gathering Sat. Oct. 12 from 2-4pm with a funeral service at 3:30pm at Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 main St., Toms River. The family requests no flowers be sent.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 9, 2019