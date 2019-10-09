Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:30 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmond Raub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmond Raub Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edmond Raub Sr. Obituary
Edmond Raub Sr.

South Toms River - Edmond F. Raub Sr., age 87, of South Toms River, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Edmond was predeceased by his youngest child, Christopher Blake Raub, Barnegat.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Ann Raub, South Toms and his children, Edmond Raub Jr. and his wife, Joyce, Kentucky, Bobbie Ann Fee, Florida, Alan Curtis Raub and his wife, Donna, Florida, Keith Raub and his wife, Rhonda, Ohio, Barry Raub and his wife Victoria, Barnegat. He is also survived by his brother, Albert Raub, Waretown, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

There will be a memorial gathering Sat. Oct. 12 from 2-4pm with a funeral service at 3:30pm at Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 main St., Toms River. The family requests no flowers be sent.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now