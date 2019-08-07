|
Edmund Florimont
Holgate - Edmund James Florimont, age 85, of the Holgate section of Long Beach Island passed away on Sunday August 4th, 2019 at CooperUniversity MedicalCenter in Camden. Born in the ManhattanBeach section of Brooklyn, he lived in Lavalette, N.J., Marathon , FL , and in the Pavilion in Manhattan's Upper EastSide before moving to Holgate 34 years ago. As a youth, he attended the Leonard Hall Military Academy in Maryland. He used the intensive military training he received there to his advantage in the United States Navy. Edmund served in the Navy in the early 1950's aboard the aircraft carrier, the U.S.S Tarawa. He was a master electrical engineer who at the age of 19 was in charge of all the electronic maintenance related to his ship's large fleet of attack aircraft. After his time in the service, Edmund used his electronic skills to create, invent and patent new types of games and market them to amusement arcades around the United States. Edmund went on to be a highly successful entrepreneur in his own right, owning amusement parks from New Jersey all the way up to the New England coast. He was also a highly sought after as a consultant for casinos and other entertainment venues from as far away as Puerto Rico and he designed the world famous Circus-Circus in Las Vegas. He also owned the Fallen Angel Nightclub in New York City, and built the FantasyIsland amusement park in Beach Haven. Edmund was considered by everyone to be kind and generous; he was truly beloved by his family, his business partners, his devoted employees and the thousands of people who knew him from Fantasy Island .
Mr. Florimont was predeceased by his sister Peggy, and his parents Eugene and Betty. Surviving are his wife of 14 years Catherine (nee Grady), his son James Florimont of Manahawkin, step-daughter Kelley Ramsey and her husband Robert of Lawrenceville. Edmund also dearly loved his five grandchildren, Sean, Anthony, Alex, Patrick and Jack, his two great-grandchildren Sean and Caelyn (Bitty) and his brother Walter Florimont and his wife Cindy of Marathon, Florida.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday August 11, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, located at 1119 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom. All friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a in Edmund's name.
Published in Beach Haven Times & Asbury Park Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019