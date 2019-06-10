|
|
Edmund J. Laubusch
Bay Head - Edmund J. Laubusch, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Chelsea in Brick. Mr. Laubusch retired many years ago as a chemical engineer and vice president of The Chlorine Institute of America in New York City. More recently, Ed and his loyal life-long partner, Donald Haurie owned and operated, The Gables Bed and Breakfast in Bay Head. He was a graduate of MIT in Cambridge, MA where he earned his undergraduate and Master's Degrees. Ed proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1951-1952. Ed was dedicated member of Sacred Heart RC Church in Bay Head. He was a devout catholic known for his sincere generosity charm, compassion, charisma. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Born and raised in Irvington, he lived in North Bergen before moving to Bay Head 25 years ago.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edmund and Nora Laubusch; life-long partner, Donald Haurie; sister, Geraldine "Gerry" Maloney and her late husband, Timothy; and by his nephew, Michael Maloney. Surviving are his niece, Patricia Ann Tissot and her husband, Thomas of Brick; nephew, Timothy Maloney and his wife, Colleen of Easton, PA; as well as many grand nieces and grand nephews.
Visiting will be on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered 10:30am on Wednesday at Sacred Heart RC Church in Bay Head. Entombment will follow at St. Catharine's Mausoleum in Sea Girt. Donation may be made in his name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Sacred Heart or to the St. Gregory Food Pantry in Point Pleasant. For more information please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 10, 2019