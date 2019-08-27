Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
For more information about
Edmund Fahoury
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Edmund R. Fahoury Sr.


1925 - 2019
Edmund R. Fahoury Sr. Obituary
Edmund R. Fahoury Sr.

Ocean Twp. - Edmund R. Fahoury Sr. age 94 passed from this life on Saturday August 24, 2019 after a short illness.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, the proud U.S. Army veteran served as a corporal in the 616th Quartermaster Depot Company in Italy and southern France during World War II. After his discharge in 1946, he returned home to Asbury Park and married Evelyn Razecca in 1952.

Ed co-owned Fahoury Collision in Neptune, well-known for its advertising jingle, "the auto wrecksperts of the Jersey Shore," and starred in the company's popular TV and radio commercials.

An avid golfer and longtime member of Deal Golf & Country Club, Ed enjoyed playing well into his 90s. Known as "The Commish" to his golfing friends in Naples, Florida, he coordinated twice-weekly outings with the group for more than a decade.

Aside from his two holes-in-one at Shark River Golf Course, Ed's greatest joy was spending time with three generations of his family. He was predeceased by his first wife, Evelyn, and is survived by his wife, Marilyn, sons Ed, Perry, Jimmy and Raymond, daughters Jayne and Linda, and numerous loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park on Wed 8/28 from 10AM-12PM Interment will be private at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Ed's family is grateful for the care he received at the end of his life, especially from Community 2 nurses Megan, Tia, Tara, Jess and Elizabeth at Monmouth Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the hospital's nonprofit Foundation is most welcome.

For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 27, 2019
