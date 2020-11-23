1/
Edna A. Nelson
{ "" }
Edna A. Nelson

Edna A. Nelson 102, of Lakewood Twp., NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at home. She was born in Weehawken, NJ and resided in Lakewood Twp., for 38 years.

Edna was a homemaker and a communicant of the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Lakewood Twp.

She was predeceased by her parents, Valentine and Bertha Dietrich; and by her husband, Ambrose J. Nelson. Edna is survived by her sons, Ambrose Nelson and his wife, Diane of Sayreville, NJ, Michael Nelson and his wife, Toby of West Springfield, VA, and Richard Nelson and his wife, Deborah of Chatham, NJ; her daughter, Edna M. Nelson of Lakewood Twp.; her 5 grandchildren; and by her 7 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 9-10:30 AM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. Her funeral liturgy will follow at 11 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 43 Madison Ave., Lakewood Twp., NJ. Interment will follow in St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, 1 Honey Locust Dr., Lakewood Twp., NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edna's memory to a charity of your choice and would be greatly appreciated. CDC attendance guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required for all services. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
NOV
25
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Funeral services provided by
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
