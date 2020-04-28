|
|
Edna I. Weber
Brick - Edna I. Weber 93, of Brick passed away Sunday April 26, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.
She was born in Staten Island, NY and lived there before moving to Brick many years ago.
She was predeceased by her husband Harold E. Weber in 2010 and her son Kenneth Weber.
Surviving are two sons Gary Weber and Jeffrey Weber, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Cremation will be private. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020