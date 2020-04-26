|
Edna May Rinaldi
Wall - Edna May Rinaldi, 68 of Wall, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. She was born in Neptune and had lived in Wall and Belmar before Howell. She was a member of the VFW in Neptune, O'Brien Major and a member of the Central Jersey Dystonia Foundation. She enjoyed being an aide at Ocean Grove Nursing Home.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband Anthony Rinaldi in 2016.
She is survived by her son Anthony III and his wife Tricia of Neptune. A granddaughter Rebecca Nicole . Two brothers Harold Carlin Hall and his wife Lisa and Raymond Hall and his wife Loretta of Howell.
She also leaves 4 sisters Hazel Aquavella Donald, Nancy Jacobs, Carol Stankowich and Lena Messer.
Johnson McGinley Funeral Home 2652 Hwy 138, Wall is in charge if the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020