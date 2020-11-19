Edna PalazzoloEdna was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 14th, 1920 and sadly passed from this life on October 14th, 2020. She moved with her parents and older sister Mary to Navesink, New Jersey and later to Union Beach, New Jersey, attending elementary school there and graduating from Keyport High School in 1938.She worked for a short time in New York City for Dorothy Gray and Helena Rubenstein Cosmetics. Then she began a 30-year career in government service, starting with Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, then Griffiths Air Force Base in New York, and finishing her career at Edwards Air Force Base in California.Edna led an exciting and adventurous life, traveling around the world with the love of her life, Joe Palazzolo, and after Joe's passing, settling ultimately in Laguna Woods, California.She was predeceased by her parents, John and Helen Makowska Petkefegg, her stepfather Frank Dubinskey, her sister Mary Maklowski, nephew Joseph Maklowski, and niece Mary Bailey. She is survived by her niece Florence Bracken and husband Richard, nephew Bill Bailey, nephew Edward Maklowski and wife Deborah, and niece Debra Maklowski. Several grand-nieces and nephews and great-grand-nieces and nephews.After Joe's passing, she continued to travel occasionally with friends on Senior trips and pursued her love of visiting casinos. She will always be loved and missed by the many who knew her.O'Connor Mortuary (949) 581-4300