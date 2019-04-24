|
Edna Stalder Howland
Palm Beach Gardens, FL - Edna Stalder Howland
Age 95 Palm Beach Gardens Fl.
It is with great sadness the family of Edna Howland announces her passing on Wednesday, April 17 at the age of 95. Born April 3, 1924 to Emil and Amalia Stalder in Nutley NJ. Edna moved to Red Bank NJ at the age of 3 where she attended Red Bank High School and went to study music at Julliard School in NYC.
Edna married her husband of 68 years, Jesse E. Howland in 1941. They settled in Rumson NJ where she was a devoted Mother and Homemaker. Edna loved to work in her yard at her Rumson home where she designed, planted and tended to her Japanese garden. She was an active member in the community and a Charter Member of the Channel Club in Monmouth Beach and the Rumson Bridge Club.
In 1969, Edna and Jesse retired to Florida. Residing in Boca Raton, Port St. Lucie and Palm Beach Gardens. Edna was a member of The Legacy Golf and Tennis Club, Palm Beach Gardens Senior club and several bridge clubs and book clubs. Edna and her husband visited over 100 countries that spanned six of the seven continents. She enjoyed her daily power walk well into her 90's. Charming and gracious, Edna loved to cook and bake entertaining with style.
At the end of her life Edna made the decision to return to her roots in NJ. The last eight weeks before her passing she was delighted to receive many friends and family members from near and far. Her favorite visits, however, were her 3 beloved Grandsons who were the joy of her life and came to see her frequently.
Edna was predeceased by her beloved children Michael Howland ('18) and Patti Howland Schmidt ('84), her loving husband Jesse E. Howland ('07,) her dear sisters Louise Hubbard and Peggy Mulvihill and her Sister-in-Law Shirley Howland Bradley. Edna is survived by her beloved grandsons David Howland, Dr. William Howland (wife Suzanne), and Andrew Howland, her daughter-in-law Patricia Artelli Howland, and two Great Grandchildren Addison and Anna. Edna leaves behind her loving sister Lorraine MacFarland of Defuniak Springs FL, her special niece, Donna Hubbard Lamoureaux with whom she lived at the end of her life and her nephews Jack Mulivill, Scott and Richard Bradley.
Celebration of Life Mass will be Saturday, April 27, 10:00 AM at Holy Cross Church, 30 Ward Avenue, Rumson, NJ. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Red Bank, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made in Edna's name to Community Access Unlimited, 80 W Grand St, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 (www.caunj.org), an organization that supports the mentally disabled. Edna's Grandson David has been a member since 1994.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 24, 2019