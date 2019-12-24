|
|
Eduardo Soria Gonzales
Eduardo Soria Gonzales, age 45 passed away, Saturday, December 21, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on January 18, 1974 in Lima Peru. At the age of 7, he migrated to the United States in 1981 with his family and settled in Asbury Park, NJ. He was a proud, long-time resident of Asbury and graduated class of '91.
Eduardo then went on to become a certified code writer and web designer from Chubb Technical Institute in 2000 but, decided to venture into the Hospitality Industry where he spent many years. Recently, he became the lead server of the In-Room Dining Program at the Asbury Ocean Club in Asbury Park, NJ.
He is survived by his parents Guillermina and Eduardo Soria, a sister, Mariella Soria-Flores, a brother, Renato J. Soria, two nieces Vivienne Soria, Ariana Flores, as well as three nephews, Julian and Brendan Soria, Alvaro Flores, and a grandnephew, Jason.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 26 from 4-7pm at Buckley's Funeral Home, 509 2nd Ave, Asbury Park. As mass will be held Friday, December 27, 10:30am at Our Lady Mount Carmel, 1201 Asbury Ave, Asbury Park. In Lieu of flowers please donate to @ stjude.org in his honor.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019