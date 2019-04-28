|
Edward A Gruner
Manchester - Edward A Gruner 82 of Manchester died Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Deborah Heart & Lung Center, Browns Mills. Born in Brooklyn he resided in Ellenville, NY for 26 years before moving to Manchester 17 years ago. He retired from VAW of America in Ellenville, NY after 30 years in 1996 as an electrical engineer. He enjoyed fishing, nature & bird watching, baseball and Atlantic City. He was an avid Yankee and Blue Claws fan and was active on the Cedar Glen West Bowling League. Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Ruth, sons and daughters-in-law, Edward K Gruner & Delor, Eric A Gruner & Mary, daughter Kathy Lane & husband Brian, step-sons, Kenneth C and Kevin E Hilton, brother George Gruner, sister Edith Stinemire and 6 grandchildren, Ashley, Jesse, Jeanette, Joseph, Stephanie and Alixandra and 4 great grandchildren. Memorial Gathering is Monday 7-9 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Deborah Heart & Lung Center PO Box 820 Browns Mills, NJ 08015-0820. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019