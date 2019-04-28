Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Gruner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward A. Gruner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward A. Gruner Obituary
Edward A Gruner

Manchester - Edward A Gruner 82 of Manchester died Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Deborah Heart & Lung Center, Browns Mills. Born in Brooklyn he resided in Ellenville, NY for 26 years before moving to Manchester 17 years ago. He retired from VAW of America in Ellenville, NY after 30 years in 1996 as an electrical engineer. He enjoyed fishing, nature & bird watching, baseball and Atlantic City. He was an avid Yankee and Blue Claws fan and was active on the Cedar Glen West Bowling League. Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Ruth, sons and daughters-in-law, Edward K Gruner & Delor, Eric A Gruner & Mary, daughter Kathy Lane & husband Brian, step-sons, Kenneth C and Kevin E Hilton, brother George Gruner, sister Edith Stinemire and 6 grandchildren, Ashley, Jesse, Jeanette, Joseph, Stephanie and Alixandra and 4 great grandchildren. Memorial Gathering is Monday 7-9 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Deborah Heart & Lung Center PO Box 820 Browns Mills, NJ 08015-0820. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now