Edward A. Obuch
Tinton Falls - Edward A. Obuch, 83, of Tinton Falls, NJ. entered peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday March 7, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. Edward was born in Elizabeth, NJ lived in Linden before moving to Tinton Falls in 1986. He worked as an engineer for the Buchanan/ Amerace company of Union, NJ for 20 Years. Ed also worked for Lindie Air products and Dialight Corporation, during his work career he was able to obtain several Patents. Ed was passionate about community service, volunteering for over fifty years, serving as past president of Linden EMS and Past President and Captain of Tinton Falls EMS. He served in the United States army from 1958 to 1960 where he was deployed to the Panama Canal. He was past Adjadent and member of the Polish American Legion Post # 91. One of his favorite things to do was to take his dog Basha to the Dog Park.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 58 years Dolores Obuch (Anderson), his loving daughters; Alyce Obuch, Linda Gall and her husband Richard and Jacqueline Everitt and her husband William, his cherished grandchildren; Kiely and Heidi Clark, Cailyn and Robert Everitt. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews that love him dearly.
Visitation will be held 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm on Monday March 11, 2019 at the Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ. A funeral mass will be held 10:15 am on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at St. Leo the Great Church, Lincroft, NJ. All other services are private. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the: Tinton Falls EMS North, 46 Old Mill Road, Tinton Falls, 07724. For online condolences, directions and to view his complete obituary please visit www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2019