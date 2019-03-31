Edward A. Oesterle



Jackson - Edward A. Oesterle, 66 of Jackson, NJ passed away on Friday March 29, 2019 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ.



He was born in Orange, NJ and lived in Toms River before raising his children in Browns Mills.



Edward worked for Dover Township Parks and Recreation in the Maintenance Department for 30 years, retiring in 2010. After retirement, Edward enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.



Edward was predeceased by his parents Louis and Anna Mae (Cole).



He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Patricia (Chamberlain), his dear children, Kristofer and his wife Heather of Lumberton, Ryan and his wife Pamela of Jackson, and Janae Bernacki and her husband Benjamin of Pemberton; his two brothers, Louis and his wife Susan of Missouri, and Robert and his wife Nancy of Florida; 6 grandchildren, Tyson, Kristofer Jr., Chase, Kaiden, Kaleigh and Scarlett; his ten nieces and nephews; and other family.



Family will receive friends on Wednesday April 3rd, 2pm to 6pm with 4pm Service at The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. Committal will be Private. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to by visiting their website at . Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary