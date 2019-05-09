Edward A. Ohm



Holmdel - Edward Allen Ohm, brilliant mathematician, engineer and research scientist, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home in Holmdel, NJ.



Ed spent his career at Bell Lab's Crawford Hill campus where, among other notable accomplishments, his work was essential to launching in 1960 the world's first passive communications satellite (Project Echo).



Born in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin on July 4, 1926, Edward Ohm was a U.S. Navy veteran (enlisting in 1943 at age 17). He earned B.S. and Ph.D. degrees at the University of Wisconsin, where he also ice-sailed, served as president of the University wide "Hoofers" outdoor club and was a member of the Dean's Club. An avid skier, Ed was known for over 41 winters on the mountain at Alta, Utah as "Uncle Ed".



He is survived by his brother Glen Ohm of San Rafael, Ca, two sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, friends and former colleagues around the world. He was a noble and humble man of principle, charm, drive, wit, and compassion. Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



