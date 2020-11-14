Edward A. Rausch III
Toms River - Edward A. Rausch III, 64 of Toms River, NJ, beloved son of Joan and the late Edward Rausch passed away on November 14, 2020. Born in Newark NJ, he grew up in Cedar Grove and moved to Toms River in 2003.
Edward worked for Foster Wheeler in Livingston in reproduction before moving to Toms River and also for FedEx in customer service until his retirement in 2017. He loved to fish, and was the Blue Claws biggest fan.
He is survived by his loving mother Joan Rausch, his brother Jeffrey of Boynton Beach, FL., and his cherished niece and nephew Jaime and Christopher Rausch.
Final arrangements will be private. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com
.