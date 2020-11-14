1/
Edward A. Rausch Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward A. Rausch III

Toms River - Edward A. Rausch III, 64 of Toms River, NJ, beloved son of Joan and the late Edward Rausch passed away on November 14, 2020. Born in Newark NJ, he grew up in Cedar Grove and moved to Toms River in 2003.

Edward worked for Foster Wheeler in Livingston in reproduction before moving to Toms River and also for FedEx in customer service until his retirement in 2017. He loved to fish, and was the Blue Claws biggest fan.

He is survived by his loving mother Joan Rausch, his brother Jeffrey of Boynton Beach, FL., and his cherished niece and nephew Jaime and Christopher Rausch.

Final arrangements will be private. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Silverton Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved