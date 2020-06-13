Edward A. Roellke



Toms River - Edward A. Roellke, 75, of Toms River passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River from congestive heart failure. Edward received his B.S. degree in accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He was an accountant for 25 years for the State of New Jersey, Department of Community Affairs, Trenton before retiring in 2007. Born in Newark, he resided in Bayville before moving to Toms River in 1995. Edward served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1966. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Toms River. He volunteered with Caregivers of Central Jersey and AARP tax assistance.



You could find Edward at the Bandwagon Diner at any given time talking to Syi and the waitresses. He was a fixture there. Everywhere that Edward would go he left his mark, by giving advice from his heart to make someone's life better. If anyone needed help, Edward was there. He always felt that giving was better than receiving. He was kind and generous, never looking for anything in return. There will never be another Edward.



I have been Edward's companion for 30 years. Edward would always call me at night when there was a beautiful full moon out and say, "Patricia open your front door and I'll open mine and we can look at the moon together", and that is what we did. Now I will see his face in the moon when I look up and I will throw him a kiss and I know he will catch it, and that is how it will be.



Edward is survived by his companion of 30 years Patricia Gojdics, his daughter Erin Roellke of Wayne, his brother Michael of Little Egg Harbor Twp., his sister Carol DeLorenzi of Denville. Services are private. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.









