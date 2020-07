Edward A. TaylorNeptune -Edward A. Taylor, 91, of Neptune passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1 from 11am-12pm, with funeral services beginning at 12:00pm, at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Burial will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. The family requests that anyone attending the services to please wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing. Full obituary and condolences available at ElyFuneralHome.com