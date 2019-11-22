Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
Edward Andrew Hayducko Obituary
Edward Andrew Hayducko

Berkeley Twsp., NJ - Edward Andrew Hayducko, 79, of Silver Ridge Park Westerly section of Berkeley Twp., NJ, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at home. Born in Linden, NJ, Edward was a longtime resident of Union Beach, NJ before moving to Berkeley Twp. over 6 years ago. Edward was a United States Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran, attaining the rank of Lance Corporal. He was the recipient of numerous medals, including the Purple Heart. Edward was a Chemical Operator for International Flavors & Fragrances in Union Beach, NJ for 28 years.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Margaret "Peggy" (nee Middaugh), his son Douglas Hayducko of Rahway, NJ, three step children and their spouses Joseph Clark of South Carolina, David Clark & Richard Shaver of Wall, NJ and Robert & Debra Clark of Long Branch, NJ, and one grandchild Robert McGinnis.

The family will receive friends on Sunday 2:00pm - 7:00pm with a funeral service to be offered at 6:00pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. Committal will be private.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
