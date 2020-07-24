1/1
Edward C. "Butch" Rice
Edward C. "Butch" Rice

Dania Beach - Edward C. "Butch" Rice IV, age 74, of Dania Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020.

Raised in Interlaken, his family later moved to Neptune. He graduated from Asbury Park High School and was proud of his affiliation with the "Ravens".

In 1965, he enlisted in the Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Wood County in Norfolk, VA. He served as a 1st Class Seaman, as well as the ships Postal Clerk, prior to being honorably discharged in 1969.

Following his years in the Navy, Ed returned home and began working as an Insurance Agent for Prudential Life Insurance Company in Deal. During his years at Prudential, he worked his way up to Staff Manager and spent many years teaching new agents "the ropes" of the insurance world.

After he became a licensed Insurance Broker, Ed opened his own business, The Edward Rice Agency, located on West Sylvania Avenue in Neptune City, serving the communities various insurance needs. He retired in 2008, after 28 dedicated years to the business.

During the summer season, Ed loved taking his wife and three children out for the day on his boat.

In his later years, Ed became fascinated by the beautiful race horses at Monmouth Park Racetrack. You could find him there on weekends, relishing in the thrill of racing.

Throughout his life, Ed was an avid golfer. He loved spending the day outdoors any time he could find a chance. He often golfed at Howell Park Golf Course or Shark River Golf Course.

Ed was pre-deceased by his wife, Susan. Surviving are his ex-wife, Betsy Bates-Rice, his son and daughter-in-law; Edward C. Rice V and Marina, his daughter and her partner; Kristine Elizabeth Rice and David Winberry and David's children; Olivia and Grace, his son, William Bates-Rice, his two grandchildren; Samantha Nicole and Matthew John Consorti, his sister and brother-in-law; Brenda and John Prichard, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law; Kenneth Creveling Jr. and Jill, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law; Meredith and Steven Dornin, his brother-in-law, Mark Bates, his sister-in-law, Brenda Bates and her partner, David Sorber, and his nieces and nephews; Melissa and her husband, Frank Vitucci, Robert Dunn, Laura Pichard, Susan Masterelli, Meredith Jensen, Kenneth Creveling III and his wife Paddy.

Ed will be sorely missed by his family. His family would like to thank Serenity Hospice in FL, for the wonderful care and compassion they showed Ed to the end. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. A special thanks to Ed's son, Billy, for your devotion to your father during his illness, as his caregiver and companion. You are a special person and an angel sent from God.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4-7pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.

Donations in Ed's memory can be made to: Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org or 877-647-8387.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
