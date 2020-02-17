Resources
Lanoka Harbor - Edward Corcoran "Uncle Eddie" age 78, of Lanoka Harbor passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Eddie was born in Jersey City and was formerly of North Bergen before moving to Lanoka Harbor in 1972. He was the owner and operator of Uncle Eddies Hot Dog Truck in Lacey Township from 1978 till 2016. He was a communicant of St. Pius the Tenth RC Church, and a member of the NRA. Eddie was an avid hunter.

Eddie was predeceased by his wife Eleanor, two brothers Matthew and Jack and his sister Geraldine Cyphers. He is survived by his two children Scott and Suanne. Three grandchildren: Brittany, Stephen and Scott Jr. one great grandchild: Joseph. He is also survived by many loving family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10am at St. Pius the Tenth RC Church, 300 Lacey Road, Forked River. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
