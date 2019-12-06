|
|
Edward D. Andersen
Forked River - Edward D. Andersen (Andy) age 85 of Forked River passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends. He was born in Newark and moved to Livingston and Parsippany before settling in Forked River NJ. He was proud to have served as a first-class petty officer on the USS Coral Sea during the Korean War. After leaving the service, Ed had a successful career with Rowe International for 35 years, then later retired to live on the Jersey Shore.
Ed was well known for making everyone laugh using his great sense of humor, ability to command an audience and a joke for every topic. He had a passion for life, especially boating and spending time with his family and many friends during many happy hours at the marina. He also loved being at his home on his deck taking in the Beautiful views of Barnegat Bay, watching the birds and the sunsets.
He will be missed by so many, but none no more so by, his beloved wife of 61 years Joyce (McLane). His son Michael (Karen), his daughter Linda Manolis (Tony), 7 grandchildren: Ryan, Brenna, Callie, Nick, Lizzie, Alexandra and Amy, 2 great grandchildren: Max and Carter. He is also survived by his brother John (Carol), and his sister Ingrid Conover (Jeff) and many loving nieces and nephews.
A Viewing will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3-6pm and Monday from 10amuntil time of service at 11am at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River, NJ. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to NPCF (The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, https//www.npcf.us/donate) P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 in dedication to our dear friend.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019