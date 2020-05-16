Edward D. Philpot
Jackson - Edward D. Philpot (Pop), 92, of Jackson, NJ passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at home. Born in Edison, NJ, he moved to Monroe Twp. in 1972 then to Jackson in 1984.
Edward was an Operating Engineer with Local 825, Springfield, NJ. He worked for P&L Trucking, Jocama Construction, Old Bridge, NJ & Big Top Contractors, Avenel, NJ for many years. He was a parishioner of St. Monica RC Church, Jackson and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Pinelands Antique Tractor Club. Edward was an avid boater and spent many summers cruising the Delaware River with his family and friends. He loved restoring lawn mowers & tractors especially his 1939 John Deere LA with his close & cherished friend & neighbor, Brad Choppy. Edward had a tremendous talent of being able to build and fix just about everything. He will be missed by so many.
He was predeceased by his wife Kathleen (nee Murphy) in 2014.
Edward is survived by his children Anne Alloway, Whiting NJ, Debra Hilger, Jackson NJ, Edward Philpot, Jr. & his wife Dianne, Laconia NH and Kerry Tetreault & her husband Donat of Moosup CT. His brother in law David Murphy & his wife Patricia of Toms River. 10 grandchildren, Marianne, Sheila, Patrick, Tara, Graham, Rosalie, Madeline, Kenley, Kathleen & Kyle. 4 great grandchildren, Grayson, Connor, Liam & Riley.
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals Debow Chapel, 150 West Veterans Hwy. Jackson, NJ is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020.