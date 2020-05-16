Edward D. Philpot
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward D. Philpot

Jackson - Edward D. Philpot (Pop), 92, of Jackson, NJ passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at home. Born in Edison, NJ, he moved to Monroe Twp. in 1972 then to Jackson in 1984.

Edward was an Operating Engineer with Local 825, Springfield, NJ. He worked for P&L Trucking, Jocama Construction, Old Bridge, NJ & Big Top Contractors, Avenel, NJ for many years. He was a parishioner of St. Monica RC Church, Jackson and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Pinelands Antique Tractor Club. Edward was an avid boater and spent many summers cruising the Delaware River with his family and friends. He loved restoring lawn mowers & tractors especially his 1939 John Deere LA with his close & cherished friend & neighbor, Brad Choppy. Edward had a tremendous talent of being able to build and fix just about everything. He will be missed by so many.

He was predeceased by his wife Kathleen (nee Murphy) in 2014.

Edward is survived by his children Anne Alloway, Whiting NJ, Debra Hilger, Jackson NJ, Edward Philpot, Jr. & his wife Dianne, Laconia NH and Kerry Tetreault & her husband Donat of Moosup CT. His brother in law David Murphy & his wife Patricia of Toms River. 10 grandchildren, Marianne, Sheila, Patrick, Tara, Graham, Rosalie, Madeline, Kenley, Kathleen & Kyle. 4 great grandchildren, Grayson, Connor, Liam & Riley.

Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals Debow Chapel, 150 West Veterans Hwy. Jackson, NJ is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals/Debow Chapel
150 W Veterans Hwy
Jackson, NJ 08527
(732) 928-0032
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved