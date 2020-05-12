Edward DeaneyLakewood - Edward Deaney, 82, born in Newark, NJ and formerly of Howell, died on Friday, May 8 at Concord Healthcare & Rehabilitation of Lakewood.Edward is survived by his Son, Christopher of Carney Point, NJ, his twin Sister, Marion Brescher of Flemington, NJ, his ex-wife Susan of Toms River, NJ, his 3 grandkids, Ryan of Seaside Heights, NJ, Zachary and Ali of Ohio, and two great grandsons, Mason and Grayson.Due to the current Pandemic, his services were held privately under the direction of the DiCostanzo family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, Howell.For further info: