Edward Deaney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Deaney

Lakewood - Edward Deaney, 82, born in Newark, NJ and formerly of Howell, died on Friday, May 8 at Concord Healthcare & Rehabilitation of Lakewood.

Edward is survived by his Son, Christopher of Carney Point, NJ, his twin Sister, Marion Brescher of Flemington, NJ, his ex-wife Susan of Toms River, NJ, his 3 grandkids, Ryan of Seaside Heights, NJ, Zachary and Ali of Ohio, and two great grandsons, Mason and Grayson.

Due to the current Pandemic, his services were held privately under the direction of the DiCostanzo family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, Howell.

For further info:

funeralhomenj.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
(732) 363-6565
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved