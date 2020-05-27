Edward Duane Broyer



Little Egg Harbor - Edward Duane Broyer, 82, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Edward was born on August 31, 1937, in Orange, N.J.



He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1962, during which time he also attended college and received his degree. After leaving the Air Force, he managed a travel company, Hawaiian Holidays, Inc., and owned an antiques and collectibles business for many years. Upon retiring from these businesses , Edward was employed by Lab Corp, as a service representative .



He then became a crossing guard for the town of Nutley, N.J., until moving to Cranberry Creek Senior Community in Little Egg Harbor, in 2007, where he and his wife have resided for 13 years.



Edward loved his Lord, and faithfully attended Calvary Baptist Church in Little Egg Harbor. He was a member of the Cranberry Creek Veteran's Club. He loved to travel, especially going on cruises, and he and his wife Nancy enjoyed many wonderful trips together. Ed was also an avid reader and crossword puzzle solver. Edward is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, two sons, Ricci of Howell, NJ and Duane of Brick, NJ; three daughters, Donna Ashbaugh of Howell, NJ, Michelle Shtab of Whiting, NJ. And Kym DaSilva of Woodland Park, NJ.; 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; a brother Paul and two sisters, Eva Henderson and Barbara Skelly.



A memorial service to celebrate Edward's life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brian L. Maxwell NJ Lic.#3834 with the DeBordSnyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster PA in conjunction with Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, Galloway NJ









