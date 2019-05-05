|
Edward E. "Uncle" Jacko
Brielle - Edward E. "Uncle" Jacko, 89, of Brielle passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, May 6,2019 from 1 - 3 pm and 6 - 8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle. To read the full obituary or send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019