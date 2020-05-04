Edward E. Jankowski
Edward E. Jankowski, 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Fair Haven, New Jersey on April 30th, 2020, after a long and fulfilling life spending time with family and friends, making art, collecting cultural artifacts, educating students, and avidly growing and hybridizing daylilies. He is regarded by loved ones as having the biggest heart, a generous soul, a stubborn character, and the best wit around.
Ed is a graduate of the Layton School of Art, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He earned an MA and an MFA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Ed also studied in Mexico at the Instituto in San Miguel de Allende. He joined the Monmouth University (then Monmouth College) faculty in 1969 and taught at the University for forty years, teaching studio art and art history to countless students. Ed had an inexplicable way of getting through to his students and was referred to by many as the "Jon Stewart of art history," injecting humor and storytelling into the study of art.
Among his many exhibitions are the 72nd Annual Exhibition of Contemporary Art at the Art Institute of Chicago; the Biennial of Contemporary Art at the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota; the Seventh Annual Exhibition of Painting and Sculpture at the New Jersey State Museum; a one-person show at Thompson Park in Lincroft, New Jersey and a 40 year retrospective at Monmouth University in 2011. His artwork is wide-ranging including bronze sculptures, paintings, drawings, and collages. His pieces were often political and highlighted Ed's brilliance and talent for provoking thought through art.
Edward was predeceased by his father Edward Jankowski, Sr. and his mother Eugenia Jankowski (Wolk). He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Ann Tickner Jankowski; his loving daughter Alexis Jankowski and her partner Peter Stumpf, Red Bank; his brother Dennis Jankowski, Wisconsin; his brother and sister in -law, Thomas and Elizabeth Lehmann, Long Branch; nephews Austin Lehmann and wife Carrie, Seattle, Washington, and Wesley Lehmann and his partner Kelsey Cerwinski, Freehold, NJ.
A Celebration of Ed's life will take place at a later date. Thompson Memorial Home in Red Bank has been entrusted with the arrangements. For condolences, visit https://www.thompsonmemorial.net/. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the MCSPCA https://www.monmouthcountyspca.org/
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020.