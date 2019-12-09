|
|
Edward E Okolita
Toms River - Edward E Okolita 92 of Toms River died Sunday December 8, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Hartford, CT he was raised in Jersey City by his mother Mary and father Andrew. In 1944, he voluntarily enlisted in the United States Navy where he earned his American Campaign, Asiatic Pacific Campaign, and WWII Victory commendations. He then resided in Cliffside Park for 22 years before retiring to Toms River 21 years ago. He worked for Colgate-Palmolive in Jersey City as an engineering machinist for 40 years before retiring in 1986. A lifelong member of Post #277, member of the Lake Ridge Billiards Club and Men's Club, he was very athletic and enjoyed swimming. He is predeceased by his granddaughter, Kaitlyn Rose Okolita and his brother Walter Okolita & sister Bernice Bartkus. Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Sylvia, son, Joseph R Okolita & his wife Sandra of Cedar Knolls and grandson Ryan, nephew Victor Bartkus and wife Patty, nieces Marilyn Wahl and husband Michael, Joanne Becker and husband Paul, Pamela Caucino and husband Jack, Barbara Koumbis and husband Jack. Visitation is Thursday from 3-7 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Friday 9:15 AM at St Luke's Church, Toms River with interment to follow at Brigadier Gen Wm C Doyle NJ Veteran's Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please make donations benefiting children's brain cancer research through the Kaitlyn Rose Okolita Memorial Foundation 22 Farview Ave Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019