Services
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:30 PM
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Bauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward F. Bauer Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward F. Bauer Jr. Obituary
Edward F. Bauer, Jr.

Brick - Edward F. Bauer, Jr., 74, of Brick, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Born in Elizabeth to the late Edward and Anne Bauer, he was raised in Roselle Park and lived for many years in Point Pleasant Beach before moving to Brick nine years ago.

Ed was a retired teacher from Holmdel High School and was a graduate of Rutgers University, from where he earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees. He also worked as a bartender at The Bluffs, Bay Head and loved playing the piano. Ed was an avid NY Giants, NY Mets, and Rutgers Football fan.

Predeceased by his sister, Carol Ann Fritz, he is survived by his sister, Judith Gasparre of Marlton. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Laura Rutherford, Thomas Fritz, Susan Maggs, Julia Scher, and Robert Maggs; great nieces and nephews, Matthew, Daniel, Thomas, James, Danielle, Kaitlyn, Alexis, Emilie, Alyssa, Ryan, and Brett; and many dear friends.

Memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Friday, January 17 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 12:30 p.m. a service will be held. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the ASPCA www.aspca.org

For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -