Edward F. Bauer, Jr.
Brick - Edward F. Bauer, Jr., 74, of Brick, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Born in Elizabeth to the late Edward and Anne Bauer, he was raised in Roselle Park and lived for many years in Point Pleasant Beach before moving to Brick nine years ago.
Ed was a retired teacher from Holmdel High School and was a graduate of Rutgers University, from where he earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees. He also worked as a bartender at The Bluffs, Bay Head and loved playing the piano. Ed was an avid NY Giants, NY Mets, and Rutgers Football fan.
Predeceased by his sister, Carol Ann Fritz, he is survived by his sister, Judith Gasparre of Marlton. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Laura Rutherford, Thomas Fritz, Susan Maggs, Julia Scher, and Robert Maggs; great nieces and nephews, Matthew, Daniel, Thomas, James, Danielle, Kaitlyn, Alexis, Emilie, Alyssa, Ryan, and Brett; and many dear friends.
Memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Friday, January 17 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 12:30 p.m. a service will be held. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the ASPCA www.aspca.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020