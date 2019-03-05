|
Edward F. Golda, Sr.
Ocean Gate - Edward F. Golda, Sr., 90, of Ocean Gate, died peacefully on March 4, 2019, with his loving family at his bedside. Born in Poland, he was raised in Elizabeth and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He moved to Ocean Gate in 1993 after summering there since 1964. Ed owned and operated Golda's Bar and Grill in Newark for over 50 years before retiring to Ocean Gate. Ed was a talented musician and had his own Polka Band known as the 'Royal Knights'. He was also an avid bowler and was inducted in the Bowlers' Hall of Fame in Union County. He was a lifetime member of the Lacey Elks and loved spending time with family, gardening, boating and clamming. Mr. Golda proudly served his country in the U.S.Army as Corporal during the Korean War. Ed was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Agnes in 2011 and by his parents, Frank and Pauline.
Surviving are four children; Gloria Pobutkiewicz and her husband Frank, Diane McGrath and her husband James, Edward F. Jr., and his wife Maria and Robert and his wife Lori; eight grandchildren; Frank, Allison, Kimberly, Edward III, Kevin, Stephanie, Stephen and Gillian. Also surviving are his siblings Casimir Golda and Stella Furda and her husband Richard.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday, Mar. 6th, from 4pm to 8pm at the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Funeral Thursday, 10am at the funeral home before celebrating an 11am Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Church, Bayville. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Ocean Gate First Aid Squad (oceangateems.org) or to; Ocean Gate Civic Club (oceangatenjgov.com), would be appreciated in Ed's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 5, 2019