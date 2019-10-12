|
Edward Franklin Lipsher, 78, of Monroe Township, peacefully passed away at home on October 12, 2019. He was born in the Weequahic section of Newark, NJ. Edward worked at Norpak Corporation for many years, and owned and operated Lakewood Liquors. He lived in Monroe for the last 7 years, and was an active member of the billiard club at Clearbrook.
Edward was predeceased by his parents Bernard and Ann (Ornstein) Lipsher; and his siblings Lawrence, Allen, and Clifford. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years Rosemarie Lipsher; his son Michael Lipsher and his fiancée Katie Boyle; and his grandson Matthew Lipsher.
Visitation will be held 10AM to 12PM with a funeral service at 11:30AM on Tuesday, October 15 at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's NJ Foundation, www.alznj.org. For online condolences, please visit his memorial page at
www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019