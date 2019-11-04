|
|
Edward Francis
Whiting - Edward Francis, 77 years of Whiting, NJ passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Bey Lea Village Nursing & Rehab. Center, Toms River. He was born in Neptune, NJ and was raised in Manasquan before moving to Whiting in 2008. Edward was a bridge repairman for Monmouth County for over 25 years retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Freehold Elks.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Teresa nee Carty Francis. His 3 children; Tracey and her husband Michael Manning of Wall; Edward Francis Jr. and his wife Lisa of Toms River; and Craig Francis of Howell. His brother, Harold Francis Jr. of Manasquan. He also leaves 4 grandchildren Tara Huyler, Dillon Taylor, Jennifer Francis, Dawn Francis and 3 great grandchildren Jeremy, Ryan and Tessa Mae as well as a niece and nephew Katie and Jeff Francis.
Arrangements were entrusted to Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services 1329 Route 37West, Toms River, NJ 08755.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019