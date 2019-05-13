|
|
Edward G. Belka
Brick - Edward G. Belka, 93, passed away at his home on Friday, May 10, 2019. A lifetime NJ resident, Ed resided in Brick for the last 60 years. He was a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps. Ed worked at a Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Corporation (TRANSCO) in Linden NJ for 30 years, retiring in January 1986.
Survived by his beloved wife Frances of 70 years, his two daughters, Janet Antonelli and Carol Bonham, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Ed was an avid Yankees and New Orleans Saints fan. He enjoyed his bowling league, horse racing, trips to Atlantic City, Las Vegas and cruises. Also, playing the lottery and his favorite " scratch offs." A voracious reader, his favorite author was James Patterson and would read three novels a week.
As per his request a direct cremation with no viewing will be observed. A family memorial will be held at a future date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 13, 2019