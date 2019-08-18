|
Edward G. Lacey
Oakhurst - Edward G. Lacey passed away on August 13, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, with his family by his side.
He was born on May 18, 1953 in the Bronx, NY. He moved to Middletown, NJ as an infant and spent his childhood on the Bayshore with his 10 brothers and sisters. His fondest memory of that time was sitting under the pool table with his siblings at his parents' sweet shop, the Sugar Bowl.
In the midst of the Vietnam War, at the age of 19, he elected to enlist in the Marines. He reported to basic training at Camp Pendleton (San Diego, CA) and was then stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point (Cherry Point, NC) where he served as an electrician for mobile power plants for jets and helicopters.
Upon finishing his service, he moved back to Monmouth County and started his own business, Edward G. Lacey Plumbing and Heating, of which he was the proprietor for 36 years as a licensed master plumber.
He married his wife, Robin in 1981 and moved to Oakhurst. Together they raised a son, Ted. He coached "Teddy's" Little League teams, loved watching him play sports throughout his youth and took great pride in his academic achievements.
Later in life, Ed's greatest pleasure was spending time with his grandchildren. As young babies they were always in his arms, and then later he was always there to watch them perform in various recitals, sporting events and school shows. Of all the titles he held in his life, his favorite by far was Grandpa.
He was a voracious reader, a huge trivia buff (he and Robin's favorite shared activity was watching Jeopardy together at 7pm every night) and a crossword aficionado. He also loved watching movies, especially the classics. He was lifelong member of the VFW Post 2226 in Oakhurst. Those close to him will remember him for his sense of humor, his endless supply of jokes, his huge heart and his eagerness to help friends and family.
He is predeceased by his father, Joseph Lacey, his mother and stepfather, Alice and James Oertel and his brothers Joseph, Thomas, George, Walter and Jet. He is survived by his loving wife, Robin (Platt), son and daughter-in-law, Ted and Pam (Rumson), grandchildren Jack, Reegan and Will, his brother Patrick, sisters Margaret McGowan, Alice, Cathy and Mark Cusano, and Mary, and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.The family would also like to acknowledge Adrienne Gnassi, longtime family friend, for her support throughout Ed's illness.
Internment will be private, but the family will host a celebration of his life at Deal Golf and Country Club, 1 Golf Lane, Deal, NJ on Wednesday, August 21st from 5-8pm. For condolences, please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 18, 2019