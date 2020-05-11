Edward Ganss
1928 - 2020
Edward Ganss

Tinton Falls -

Edward Ganss, 91, of Seabrook Village, Tinton Falls, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Ed was born on August 27, 1928 in Staten Island, NY, living there until until 1978, when he and his wife of 50 years, Solveig and his son Steven moved to the Locust Section of Middletown, NJ. Ed was a graduate of New Dorp High School and the Long Island Agriculture and Technical Institute. He is a 75 year member of New Dorp Moravian Church where he served for many years on the Board of Trustees and many years as an usher and counter. He served from 1950 to 1954 with the US Navy and was discharged with the rate of Engine Man 2nd Class. He was hired as a claim adviser for Motors Insurance Corp. (Insurance of GM), was employed there for 35 years and rose to the position of Claim Manager of the Northeast US.

During retirement Ed had numerous volunteer positions included Navy Relief Society, Case Worker, Salvation Army, American Cancer Society Road to Recovery Driver and Meals on Wheels Driver.

Eds beloved wife Sue passed away in 2007. He is survived by his son, Steven of Forked River, and brother-in-law Ray Solaas and wife Joel of Cape Cod along with many beloved Nieces and Nephews.

Services are private under the direction of Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Burial of ashes will take place at NJ Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed's name to your favorite charity.






Published in Asbury Park Press from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Burial
NJ Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
