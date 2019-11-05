|
Edward Golding
Middletown - Ed Golding, 84, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank NJ.
Ed was born on Feb 26th 1935 in Newry, County Down, Ireland to John and Ellen McAteer Golding. Ed was one of 4 children and is predeceased by his brother Bernard and sister Mae and is survived by his sister Kathleen of Kinsale, Ireland.
Ed emigrated to America in 1957, settling in the Bronx, New York City. Soon after, Ed met the person who would become the love of his life, Ann Cleary. Ed proudly served his newly adopted country in the U.S. Army. Ed and Ann were married in 1959 and went on to raise a family of seven children, relocating the growing family to Middletown, NJ in 1964.
Ed spent over 40 years working in the commercial baking industry with for such companies at Sunshine Biscuits, Drakes, Mrs. Fields and Delicious Orchards.
In his spare time Ed had two major passions, coaching soccer and racing pigeons. He was one of the founding members of the St. Mary's Soccer Athletic Association. He was also a successful pigeon fancier, serving as President of the Bayshore Pigeon Club and a member of The Central Jersey Combine.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Ann Golding, Michael and Kelli Golding, Annmarie and James McCarthy, John and Elizabeth Golding, daughter-in-law Linda Maguire, Thomas and Tara Golding, Daniel Golding, grandchildren, Nora, Kerrin, Grace, Tara, Brendan, Emily, Erin, and Meghan.
Edward was preceded in death by his sons, Edward and James Golding.
Ed was a faithful parishioner of St Mary's Parish. He was totally devoted to his faith and family. Ed was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, godfather, uncle, brother-in-law and friend to all, especially his dog Ben.
Tiocfaidh ar la (OUR DAY WILL COME)
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 2-4 &7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday November 9, 2019 at 9:15 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:30 am at Saint Mary, Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Road, Middletown, N.J. 07748. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Edward's name to the Barn for the Poorest of the Poor at www .barnforthepoor.org. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019