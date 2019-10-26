|
Edward H. Moore
Edward H. Moore, 82, of Middletown (Red Bank), where he's resided for the last 58 years, and formerly of Highlands passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ to the late William and Evelyn Moore. Edward graduated from Atlantic Highlands High School where he played baseball, basketball and football. He operated his own auto body shop in Red Bank for many years.
Edward loved boating and built a Jersey Speed Skiff named Firewater, which primarily served as a pleasure craft for his family. He enjoyed gardening, yard work and watching the N.Y. Mets and the N.Y. Giants. He loved spending time with his family, he was most proud of his daughters, and he had a special bond with his cats.
Edward is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Carol (nee Waldmann) and his loving daughters and their spouses Colleen and Richard Marts, Kelly Moore and Stephen Shindle, and Kimberly Moore and Randy Bearce. Also surviving are his brother William Moore, his sister Mary Naughton, his brother and sister-in-law Herbert and Mary Moore, his brother-in-law and sister-in law John and Jean Waldmann, and many nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 28th at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank, NJ 07701. A Funeral Home Service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 29th with interment immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 100 Chapel Hill Rd., Middletown, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019