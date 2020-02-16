|
Edward H. Shalhoub, MD
Sea Girt - Edward Henry Shalhoub, MD, 82 of Sea Girt and formerly of Englewood, NJ, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020. He was Born in Jersey City as the only child of Edward J. & Helen (Carroll). He remained a proud graduate of Our Lady of Victory grammar school in Jersey City, followed by success at Xavier Military High School in Manhattan. He earned his undergraduate degree, Summa Cum Laude, at the University of Notre Dame, Class of 1958. He then went on and earned his Medical Doctorate at Georgetown Medical School. Soon after Edward went on to serve our country as a Captain in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Dr. Shalhoub spent his 48 year career at St. Vincent's Hospital in Manhattan, serving his patients with sincere kindness and infinite professionalism that became his trademark. Along with many professional affiliations, he was a proud member of the Celtic Medical Society of Manhattan. Edward was a true "fanatic" for his beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the NY Giants football team, as a 44 year season ticket holder. His passion extended far beyond that - and was most evident in his love for his wife of 60 years and that of his entire family. Some of his fondest memories were spent teaching his kids how to bodysurf at the Jersey Shore. He somehow found time to coach his sons Little League Teams. He also greatly enjoyed the time he spent with his children and grandchildren cooking his famous meat sauce with pasta.
Along with his devoted wife Nancy, Edward raised his family in Englewood where he was involved with his community and his parish of St. John's in Leonia. With an affinity for the Shore, Edward and Nancy have had a summer home in Sea Girt for 48 years, and have been fulltime residents there for the past ten.
Edward leaves his loving wife, Nancy; son Edward Charles & wife Michelle of Toms River, son Michael & wife Jean of Los Angeles, son John & wife Becky of Easton, PA, and son Robert & wife Gina of Whitestone, Queens. Edward also leaves his cherished grandchildren - Mary Kate, Edward, Ava, Ella, and Robert; as well as many loving relatives and friends.
Visitation at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mark's Church, 215 Crescent Blvd, Sea Girt, on Wednesday at 9:30am. Burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Notre Dame at the website: giving.nd.edu and please direct the donation for students in need under "Financial Aid" or also to his other favorite charity, Boys Town PO Box 8000 Boys Town, NE 68010. For more information, condolences, and flowers, visit www.OBrienFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020