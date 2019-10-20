|
|
Edward Harold Matthiack
Silver Ridge West - Edward Harold Matthiack of Silver Ridge Park West, Berkeley Twp. passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12th at Community Medical Center, Toms River. He was 84 years old. Ed was born in Newark, raised in Scotch Plains, lived in Pittstown for 29 years, and moved to Silver Ridge Park West in 2004. He graduated from Nichols College in Dudley, Massachusetts where he majored in business and played lacrosse. He started his career in the food industry with S.S. Pierce and most recently worked for Ferolie Food Broker. In 1961 he married Myrtle P. Woodruff and they started a family while living in Louisville, Kentucky.
Edward was predeceased by his loving wife Myrtle of 51 years and his parents Edward P. and Dorothy (nee Krisam). He is survived by his son Edward, Jr. and his wife Kathryn of Altidona, Italy, his daughter Patricia L. Crosby and her husband Richard of Orono, Minnesota and 5 wonderful grandchildren Amanda, Shannon, and Erica Crosby, and Oriana and Aidan Matthiack.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 22nd from 10:00am until 11:30am at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River, NJ 08755. Burial will follow at Hollywood Memorial Park 1500 Stuyvesant Avenue, Union, NJ 07083. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . You were a loving and caring father and we will always carry your memory in our hearts.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 20, 2019