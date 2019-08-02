|
Edward Henry Black
Cliffwood Beach - Edward Henry Black, 93, of Cliffwood Beach, New Jersey passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Edward was born on September 10, 1925 in Bronx, New York to Lucie and Edward Henry Black.
Edward served in the army during World War II in the European theater and returned on the Queen Eizabeth in 1945. He married Marry Riccio on June 28, 1952 at St. Mary's Star of the Sea in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Cliffwood Beach, NJ in 1952. Edward worked at the Raritan Arsenal until 1959 when he and his partner Hank Bracht opened B&B Auto Radiator and Glass in Cliffwood Beach, New Jersey.
Edward is a life member of the VFW and a life member and P.E.R of Keyport-Matawan Elks Lodge. He loved golf and watching old western movies.
Survivors include; his wife of 67 years, Mary Black; sons Edward Black and his wife Diana and James Black and his wife Denise; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and brother William Black. Edward is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Lucie Black and his four sisters; Catherine, MaryAnne, Marie, and Evelyn.
A visitation for Edward will be held on Monday, August 5 from 5-9PM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Ave. Keyport, NJ 07735 followed by a funeral service at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:30AM. Entombment will be at Holmdel Mausoleum following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the and/or Alzheimer's Disease Foundation.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 2, 2019