Edward Holden, III
Pemberton - Edward J. Holden III, age 82, of Pemberton, died unexpectedly January 11, 2020 at his home.
Edward was born in Long Branch to parents Edward Holden, Jr. of Long Branch and Mary Sheridan of Monmouth Beach. Edward was married to Stella Vinci of Long Branch for 23 years. He was a former policeman in New Shrewsbury and Monmouth Beach, served in the National Guard, graduated from Monmouth College and Vermont Law School and practiced law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Edward moved from Monmouth Beach to Springfield Twp., NJ to a 100-acre horse farm where he owned and bred thoroughbred horses. Edward was an avid Yankee and sports fan, enjoyed talking politics, telling jokes, and spending time with friends and family.
Edward is survived by his eight children, Jeanette Macdonald (Keith), Beatrice Butch (Robert), Edward IV (Lori), Thomas (Donna), John (Leah), Mary Ketchersid (Sam), Michael (Marina), and Kristen Schoenly (David), twenty-seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Edward is also survived by sister Patricia Thayer (Edward) and brother Robert (Sharon), several nieces and nephews, a cousin and his cat, Yankee.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18 from 9am-11:30am at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch followed by a 12pm Mass at Star of The Sea Church in Long Branch. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the New Jersey State FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) 108 West State Street, Trenton, NJ 08608. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jan. 15, 2020