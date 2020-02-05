|
Edward J. Bittner
On February 3, 2020, Edward J. Bittner, slipped the surly bonds of earth... reached out and touched the face of God.
Born in Trenton NJ, he was a graduate of Hamilton High School East and Trenton Technical School.
Quiet by nature, Ed had a spirit of adventure and enjoyed sailing and flying glider planes. He loved the mountains and National Parks of the West. Walking the beaches and boardwalks of New Jersey also counted among his favorite things.
He was an avid reader and read all the classics... Superman, Batman and Tolstoy. Ed built and played guitars, he enjoyed music of all kinds but especially the music and lyrics of Jackson Browne and Paul Simon. Ed was a talented photographer, preferring to capture his images on film just as his eye saw them.
Ed will be missed by his family, son Jeffrey (wife, Allie) and grandchildren Malena and Lucas. His sister Bonnie Corrado, brother David Bittner, Carol Anne Zsiga, his partner in life and her children, Chris Weissenborn, Laura Kayto (husband, Rich) and grandson R.J. Kayto.
Throughout his life, in good times and hard times, his faith never wavered.
Ed's life will be celebrated on Saturday February 8, at 11:00 AM, in St Mary's RC Church in Barnegat, NJ.
Donations in his name may be made to Catholic Charities, St Mary's Barnegat, St Francis of Assisi Food Pantries.
