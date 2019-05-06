|
|
Edward J. Burley
Toms River - Edward J. Burley passed away on May 3, 2019 in Toms River, NJ surrounded by his loving family. Born in Hundred, WV on June 15, 1936, he grew up in Wheeling, WV. He attended St. Charles College and St. Mary's University in Baltimore, MD. He received a Master's Degree from The College of New Jersey (formerly Trenton State). Ed served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves for eight years, attaining the rank of Major. During his time in the military, he worked as a counselor for veterans at the V.A. Hospital in Beckley, WV. After moving to Toms River with his beloved wife, he became a guidance counselor and Director of Student Services at Central Regional High School in Bayville, NJ. Countless students benefitted from his wisdom, dedication, and sense of humor during his thirty-two-year career as a counselor. In 2002, he was named Ocean County Counselor of the Year. Ed was a member of NJEA, NJ Counselors Association, and an active member of St. Joseph's Parish in Toms River for forty-six years. He enjoyed reading, sports, history, model trains, clock and watch repair, and gardening. He made sure he passed on his love for these activities to his sons and grandchildren.
Ed will always be remembered for his kind and faithful heart. Every decision he made was for the good of his family. He led a life centered on love of his family and God. He always had a story and a joke for every situation. A true sports fan, Ed loved bringing the family together to root for the Steelers, the Penguins, the Pirates, and Villanova. He believed his greatest gifts in life were his loving wife, his sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.
Ed is survived by his wife and soul mate of 46 years, Christine (Wargo) Burley; two loving and loyal sons, Edward K. (wife Alison) Patrick R. (wife Geralyn); and four amazing grandchildren, Thomas, Matthew, Daniel, and Theresa. He is predeceased by six siblings and his parents. He is also survived by his dear brother-in-law, Richard L. Wargo (Windber, PA); two sisters, Anne Kennedy (Gaston, Oregon) Nancy Klementich (Houston, TX); numerous nieces and nephews; and friends that were like family.
The viewing services will be on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4:00pm- 8:00pm at Anderson Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St. Toms River, NJ. The Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Joseph's Church, 685 Hooper Ave. Toms River, NJ with a burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Joseph's Interfaith Ministry or the Memorial and Honor Program in Ed's name. For more information or to post a tribute, please visit the website at www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 6, 2019