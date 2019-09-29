|
Edward J. Burns, Jr.
Middletown - Edward J. Burns, Jr, 92 of Middletown, NJ died on Wednesday September 25, 2019. He was born in New York City, and grew up in Astoria Queens, NY. He had resided in Middletown since 1978. He was a graduate of Fordham Preparatory School and a 1952 graduate of Fordham University. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII. Ed worked for the Eastman Kodak Co. as a Regional Sales Manager, retiring in 1989 after 30 years. An avid golfer, Ed enjoyed rooting for his favorite sports teams, the NY Giants, Mets, and Rangers.
Ed was predeceased by his parents, Josephine and Edward J. Burns. Sr., and his brother, Robert E. Burns.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Eleanor J. Burns, his daughter, Barbara Burns, his son, Edward Burns and his grandson, Sam Taddeo.
A Memorial Service will be held on a future date. Keep the Faith Dad!
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 29, 2019