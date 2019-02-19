|
Edward J. Burton Jr.
Neptune City - Edward J. Burton Jr., 96 of Neptune City, NJ died Friday, February 15, 2019 at Care One at Wall. Born in New Orleans, LA, Edward lived in Neptune City since 1968. He served in the US Army during World War II serving with the 84th Infantry during Battle of the Bulge, then again during the Korean War and the Vietnam War. After retiring from the military, he moved to Neptune City. He worked as a postal clerk in the Post office in Asbury Park. Edward was a parishioner of Church of the Ascension in Bradley Beach.
Edward was predeceased by his beloved wife Marian E. Burton in 1998. Surviving are his children; Karen Rutynowski of Neptune, NJ, Deborah Riccobono of Brick, Bradley Burton of Wall, Valerie Allen of Brick, Michael Burton of Wall and Kathleen Fisher of Ft. Mill, SC. He also leaves his sister, Inez Yates of Louisiana, his grandchildren; Glenn and Brian Riccobono, Bradley and Nicole Burton, Samantha Allen, Alexandria Burton, Jahn Lemieux, Gizelle, Jayden and Elijah Fisher, and 7 great grandchildren; Brycen, Joshua, Jocelyn, Kieran, Micah Riccobono, Nicolas and Elijah Burton.
Visiting will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral service will be Friday, 11 AM at Cross Point Baptist Church, 462 Squankum Yellowbrook Rd. Farmingdale, NJ, followed by burial in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 19, 2019