Edward J. Butler Sr.
Manalapan - Edward John Butler Sr. 84, of Manalapan passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 at home. Ed was born in Paterson, New Jersey and has been a resident of Manalapan for 54 years. He was an accountant for 38 years at Public Service Electric and Gas in Newark, New Jersey before retiring. Ed graduated from Seton Hall University in 1955 and proudly served in the United States Navy from 1956-1957. He was a Past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus Council No. 5903, Englishtown and Past Faithful Navigator of Msgr. Kivelitz General Assembly, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.
Ed was predeceased by his parents James and Mary. He is survived by his wife Marie; four children; Edward and his wife Sandra, Theresa and her husband David Repert, Laurie and her husband Nick Mannarino, and Gina and her husband William VonDerHeide; eleven grandchildren, Cory, Ryan, Shelby, Hailey, Marc, Cassandra, Nicholas, Amanda, Daniella, William and Cooper. He was a beloved son, husband, father and grandfather, and a friend to many.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan, NJ. A funeral liturgy will be held at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, Manalapan, on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Marlboro Memorial Cemetery, Marlboro. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Covenant House International or Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019