Edward J. Comppen
S. Toms River - Ed Comppen, of S. Toms River, age 49, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 after losing his battle with cancer. Eddie was a graduate of Toms River High School South Class of '88. Eddie was a member of BERT-Station 85 - Berkeley Emergency Response Team. A member of the NJ State Forest Fire Service and a Lifetime member of Manitou Park Volunteer Fire Company (Station 18). Eddie is survived by his father Anthony LaCapria, his beloved wife and best friend Lorinda (Lori) Comppen, his brother Steven LaCapria and his wife Corinne (Cory) and his brother John LaCapria. Eddie was the father of Vane, Grace and Mavis. Relatives and friends are invited to Eddie's viewing on Wednesday, May 29th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. with services that evening at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River, NJ 08753. In lieu of flowers Eddie's wish was to have donations made to: BERT-Station 85, 540 Pinewald Keswick Rd., Bayville, NJ 08721 or Manitou Park Volunteer Fire Company-Station 18, 110 3rd Ave., Berkeley Township, NJ 08757. Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019