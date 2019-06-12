|
Edward J. Corbliss, Jr.
Port Monmouth - Edward J. Corbliss, Jr., 44, of Port Monmouth, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. Born in Red Bank, he was a resident of Port Monmouth most of his life.
Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Saturday, June 15 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's R.C. Church 110 Bray Avenue, North Middletown. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mater Dei Prep at MaterDeiPrep.myschoolapp.com. For directions, to send condolences and for full obituary, please visit PflegerFuneralHome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 12, 2019