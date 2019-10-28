Services
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-2414
Edward J. Deller Sr.

Edward J. Deller Sr. Obituary
Edward J. Sr. Deller

Warren Grove - DELLER, EDWARD J. SR., 67, of Barnegat, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at home. He was born in Union, N.J., residing in there and Forked River, N.J. prior to moving to Warren Grove, N.J. Edward worked as a tractor trailer driver for Wakefern, Elizabeth. He was an avid fisherman, loved his family, his boat and his dog Molly.

Edward was predeceased by his son Eddie. He is survived by his wife Audrey, sons Joseph Deller, of Manahawkin, N.J., Robert Deller and his wife Jenna, of Manahawkin, N.J., and Franklin Deller, of Warren Grove, N.J., brothers Robert Deller and wife Suzanne, of Lighthouse, N.J., Frank Deller and wife Carol, of Union, N.J., Steven Deller and wife Tina, of Pocono, PA., sister Sherry Cella and husband Larry, of Jackson, N.J., grandchildren Eddie, Ember, Logan, Levi, Cody, Olivia, and Owen, and many nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 4-6 PM, with a Prayer at 6 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. For condolences, flowers and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
