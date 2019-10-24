|
Edward J. DeMaio
Edward J. DeMaio, 86, of the Jersey Shore passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Edward and Angelina DeMaio. He spent most of his life between the Jersey Shore and Florida. He enjoyed cooking for family and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph. Survived by his sisters, Josephine Martignetti and Margaret Campanile (Lewis). He is survived by his seven children. Gina, Joanne, John, Marisa, Edward, Alexander and Alexandra. His 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, October 28 at Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River at 10am followed by mass at 11:30 St. Maximilian Kolbe Church 130 St Maximilian Lane Toms River, followed by interment at N.J. Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to woundedwarriorproject.org
Condolences at quinn-hoppingfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019